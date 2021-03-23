Nottingham Forest run the risk of losing Sammy Ameobi on a free transfer this summer.

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent as it stands.

Ameobi, who is 28 years old, penned a one-year extension running until this June last summer.

The pacey wide man moved to the City Ground in 2019 and has since made 79 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, chipping in with 12 goals and seven assists.

Ameobi has proven to be a useful player for Nottingham Forest over the past couple of seasons and gives them more competition and depth in attacking areas.

Chris Hughton will know his importance to his side and will want to get his contract situation addressed as soon as possible.

Ameobi started his career at Newcastle United and rose up through their youth ranks before making 75 appearances for their first-team. He also had loan spells away in the Football League at Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton made his move to the North West permanent in 2017 and he was a key player for the Trotters in the Championship for two seasons before leaving when his deal expired.

He was snapped up by Forest and has proven to a be a decent signing. However, his long-term future is up in the air right now.

Will Ameobi be at Nottingham Forest next season?