Bristol City midfielder Liam Walsh is out of contract at the end of the season.

He is currently due to become a free agent as it stands and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The Robins exercised an option last summer to keep him for a further 12 months running until this June, as per their official club website.

Walsh, who is 23 years old, has suffered with injury this season and his long-term future at Ashton Gate hangs in the balance.

Their boss Nigel Pearson remained tight-lipped on the situation, as per a report by Bristol Live: “Any updates that there are, are not for the public domain, quite frankly. Any discussions that go on are between the club and individuals so when there’s news, you’ll hear about it. I don’t speculate on stuff like that.”

Walsh spent last season on loan at Coventry City and played a huge role in their promotion from League One. He made 34 appearances in all competitions for Mark Robins’ side and chipped in with four goals.

He won also Coventry’s Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year.

The ex-England Under-18 international started his career at Everton and rose up through the youth ranks of the Premier League side. He never made a senior appearance for the Toffees but was a regular for their youth sides.

He gained first-team experience out on loan at Yeovil Town and Birmingham City before Bristol City signed him permanently in January 2018.

Walsh hasn’t quite managed to nail down a regular spot with the Robins since then.

Will Walsh be at Bristol City next season?