Sheffield Wednesday stand to lose a host of first-team players in the summer – one of those being Alex Hunt.

The 20-year-old midfielder looked good to stake his claim on the first-team this season. Last time round under Garry Monk, the Owls youngster made six Championship appearances, standing out in an FA Cup clash v Manchester City.

Speaking on Hunt after his showing v Manchester City – a year ago this month – Monk told Yorkshire Post of his expectations for the midfielder:

I have said all along about Alex that he has a big future. He has a lot to learn and a long way to go, but he is the type of lad who can go a long way. We just need to help him.

Every minute he gets on the pitch and being with the first team and training with us all the time and getting minutes when he can is going to help that progression. We think very highly of him. I have worked with a lot of good young players and he has a good chance of having a big contribution in his career, but he has a long way to go. But nights like Wednesday will only help him. With Monk having been axed earlier in the season, managerial changes of Tony Pulis and now Darren Moore haven’t helped Hunt’s cause – his sole appearance of 2021 came in the FA Cup v Exeter City back in January, having yet to make his debut under Moore. But the ex-Doncaster Rovers boss has named Hunt on the bench in the last three outings and so he clearly has some sort of use for him, but whether that’ll warrant a new deal before the summer remains another question.

Seeing Hunt fester on the Wednesday bench is made harder by the fact that the club failed to find him a loan club in the January transfer window.

Wednesday didn’t have too many things on their to-do list over January. Hunt was reportedly attracting League One clubs but the transfer window was spent largely recovering from the financial loss of Pulis’ departure, and the subsequent managerial search that unfolded immediately after.

It pushed Hunt’s loan move – Hunt’s progression at the club – to one side. The club have proved hugely negligent towards Hunt since the departure of Monk, but with a relegation fight now on their hands they’ve no time to risk the inexperienced.

Whether Wednesday drop down to League One or not, Hunt is an asset they need to keep hold of. Should he leave in the summer then expect a number of Championship clubs to show an interest, and add to the growing list of Wednesday youngsters who see their future elsewhere.