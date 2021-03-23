Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has his sights set on helping his new side gain promotion to the Championship.

He was chosen by the Addicks as the man to replace Lee Bowyer last week and drew his first game in charge against AFC Wimbledon.

Adkins, who is 56 years old, has worked with long-serving assistant manager Andy Crosby at Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading, Sheffield United and Hull City in the past.

Crosby won’t be making the move to the Valley right now as he has recently joined Port Vale’s backroom staff, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Read: Charlton Athletic risk losing 2019 signing

He linked up with the League Two side earlier this month to assist Darrell Clarke at Vale Park.

Crosby left Hull alongside Adkins when they last worked together at the KCOM Stadium and has since worked in the youth set-up at Northern Ireland.

Adkins may consider working with him again at Charlton in the future but for now the new Addicks boss will be assisted by Johnnie Jackson, much to the delight of their fans.

Read: Charlton Athletic-linked attacker ruled out for the season with injury

Jackson was linked with a move to Birmingham City to work with Bowyer but is staying in London.

Charlton are next in action on 2nd April against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat Stadium and have a bit of a break for now as Adkins gets to know his players.