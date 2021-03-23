Sunderland’s on loan star Dion Sanderson has outlined his desire to play for Wolves in the Premier League, after growing speculation surrounding his future.

The 21-year-old joined Sunderland on loan from Wolves at the start of the campaign. He’s since made 21 League One appearances having worked his way into the starting line-up, and with one goal to add to his name.

His performances have not only earned him a regular spot in the starting line-up, but have also made him the target of a number of clubs going into this summer.

Sunderland are keen on bringing him back to the Stadium of Light after this season, with the likes of Sheffield United and Crystal Palace having also stated their interest.

Now though, speaking to Wolves’ official website via Sunderland Echo, Sanderson has seemingly put any transfer rumours to bed by sharing his Wolves desire:

"If the opportunity to play for Wolves presented itself, I would take it," he said. "Wolves have been my boyhood club, and it's where I see myself in the future.