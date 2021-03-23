Sunderland target described as a ‘Rolls-Royce’ by Lee Johnson appears to play down Black Cats move
Sunderland’s on loan star Dion Sanderson has outlined his desire to play for Wolves in the Premier League, after growing speculation surrounding his future.
The 21-year-old joined Sunderland on loan from Wolves at the start of the campaign. He’s since made 21 League One appearances having worked his way into the starting line-up, and with one goal to add to his name.
His performances have not only earned him a regular spot in the starting line-up, but have also made him the target of a number of clubs going into this summer.
Sunderland are keen on bringing him back to the Stadium of Light after this season, with the likes of Sheffield United and Crystal Palace having also stated their interest.
Now though, speaking to Wolves’ official website via Sunderland Echo, Sanderson has seemingly put any transfer rumours to bed by sharing his Wolves desire:
“If the opportunity to play for Wolves presented itself, I would take it,” he said. “Wolves have been my boyhood club, and it’s where I see myself in the future.
“I definitely see myself in the Premier League. I just have to keep my standards high for myself— that’s my aspiration and where I want to be.”
Wolves have fared well in the Premier League once again. But after a somewhat stop-start season, Nuno Espirto Santos could be considering some fresh faces for the next season and who better to step up than Sanderson.
He looks primed to play in the Premier League one day, but for now he’s in the midst of a promotion bid at Sunderland with 11 games left to close a five-point gap to 1st-place Hull City.
Speaking on Sanderson after Sunderland’s win over Swindon Town at the start of the month, Black Cats boss Johnson spoke highly of Sanderson, telling Sunderland Echo:
“He’s a centre-half and at his age level he is an absolute Rolls-Royce.
“Obviously he is stepping up to men’s football and when you do that you come up against different challenges, as Dion did yesterday and he came through that.”