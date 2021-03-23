Luton Town hold the option to maintain attacking midfielder Luke Berry’s contract beyond the end of this season.

As are a host of other Championship players, Luton Town playmaker Luke Berry is out of contract at the end of this season.

The attacking midfielder has been with the Hatters since the summer of 2017, arriving from Cambridge United. Since then, Berry has become a mainstay in Luton’s side, maintaining a spot in the side this season.

Berry only put pen to paper on a contract extension at Kenilworth Road last summer. Alongside striker Danny Hylton, the 28-year-old agreed a one-year deal with Luton.

However, Nathan Jones’ side hold the option to extend Berry’s stay beyond the end of this season. The option for a further 12 months is included in the contract, opening the door to a longer stay with the Hatters.

It will be interesting to see if Berry remains with Luton Town for next season. In recent weeks, the playmaker has dropped to the bench, featuring in just four league games since the start of February.

Across all competitions, Berry has netted two goals and laid on one assist in 29 appearances this season. His contributions this campaign take him to 14 goals and 11 assists in 117 games for the Hatters.

Now, with a summer exit possible, it will be interesting to see how the Bassingbourn-born ace’s situation pans out over the coming months.