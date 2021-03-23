As per a report from TWTD, Ipswich Town have brought young midfielder Brett McGavin back from his loan spell with Scottish club Ayr United.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been continuing his breakthrough into senior football over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, spending time with the first-team as well as out on loan away from Portman Road.

Having spent the first half of the campaign with Ipswich Town, McGavin departed on loan earlier this year. Scottish Championship side Ayr United brought the youngster in temporarily in early February, bringing him in to bolster their midfield ranks.

Now, an update on McGavin’s situation has emerged. As per a report from TWTD, Ipswich have opted to recall the academy graduate from his stint with Ayr.

The Tractor Boys youngster has struggled for game time with Ayr so far. McGavin has made just one substitute appearance for the Scottish club, coming off the bench for an 11-minute cameo in a 1-0 loss to Hearts.

Since then, McGavin has been an unused substitute on four occasions, being left out of the squad completely three times.

The report adds that McGavin will not be able to play for the first-team again this season. As a result, the defensive midfielder will likely spend the rest of the season with the club’s U23s side.

McGavin has played 11 times for Ipswich Town’s senior side overall, all coming this season.