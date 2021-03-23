Speaking to Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has insisted he is “all in” at the Memorial Stadium amid the threat of relegation to League Two.

Barton has been in charge of the Gas for just over a month now, coming in to take charge following the sacking of Paul Tisdale.

Since the appointment of the former Fleetwood Town manager, Bristol Rovers have won two games, drawn one and lost four. Relegation remains a serious threat, with nine games remaining to maintain their League One status.

However, despite the serious threat of relegation, Barton is remaining focused on the bigger picture at Bristol Rovers beyond the end of this season.

Speaking with Bristol Live, the 38-year-old has said that he is “all in” with Rovers, stating he is fully committed to bringing success to the Memorial Stadium. Here’s what he had to say:

“Absolutely, I’m all in here. I’ve come here with bigger picture stuff in play.

“The club have given me enormous backing bringing me in. The fanbase has given me enormous backing, welcoming me to the club and supporting me.

“My commitment to the people and the football club is that we will get this right and we will leave no stone unturned in bringing success back to Rovers. At this moment in time, we’re all-in, there’s no other way with me. I’m either all-in or all-out.”

As it stands, Bristol Rovers sit in 20th place, level on points with Wigan Athletic. Barton’s side are out of the relegation zone on goal difference but face some tough games before the end of the season.

Next up for Rovers is an in-form Sunderland side, who have launched themselves into the battle for automatic promotion. Bristol Rovers also face the likes of promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town, Doncaster Rovers, Lincoln City and Portsmouth before the end of the campaign.