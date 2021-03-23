As per a report from The Athletic, Brentford and Exeter City are set to receive a ‘share’ of £1m amid former star Ollie Watkins’ recent call up to the England squad.

The 25-year-old striker has enjoyed a thoroughly successful first season on the books with Aston Villa.

Since joining the club from Brentford last summer, Watkins has found the back of the net on 12 occasions across all competitions, also chipping in with three assists.

Now, Watkins has been rewarded for his successful first season in the top flight. Gareth Southgate has brought him into the England squad ahead of their upcoming internationals against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

The call up marks the first time Watkins will have represented the Three Lions on the international stage. He comes in with no experience of playing for England’s youth sides.

As a result of the call-up, the striker’s two former clubs are could be about to receive a financial boost. According to The Athletic, Brentford and Exeter City will be given a share of £1m. The Bees will take £850,000 of the share, with the Grecians getting £150,000.

Brentford will receive £1m from Aston Villa for each international cap he receives. Of that amount, the Championship side will give 15% to Exeter.

With a maiden England appearance on the horizon, both the Bees and the Grecians will be hoping Watkins can make a good impression of this summer’s European Championships.