As per a report from Football League World, Hull City’s star winger Mallik Wilks is attracting interest from Burnley.

The former Leeds United and Barnsley man has been in thoroughly impressive form for the Tigers over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Across all competitions, Wilks has chipped in with 20 goals and three assists in 41 games this season.

The 22-year-old’s 17 League One goals have helped Grant McCann’s side climb to the summit of the table after 37 games as they look to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Now, reports have emerged claiming the Hull City ace is attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to Football League World, Wilks is on the radar of Premier League outfit Burnley. Sean Dyche’s side are keeping tabs on the attacker’s situation and will continue to do so over the remainder of the season.

Still only 22, Wilks has plenty of Football League experience under his belt. The Leeds-born attacker has made over 80 appearances in League One, also playing 33 Championship games.

Wilks is a product of Leeds United’s youth academy, making his way through the ranks at Elland Road. He went on to make one senior appearance for the Whites before joining Barnsley in 2019.

The forward spent only a year at Oakwell, with the second half of that year being spent on loan with Hull City. Wilks played 16 times for the Tykes, netting one goal before joining the Tigers permanently last summer.