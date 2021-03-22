Woking have announced the loan signing of Watford striker Sam Dalby via their official website.

The Watford youngster joins the non-league side on a temporary basis, signing on loan until the end of the current season.

Sam Dalby started his career at Leyton Orient, graduating from the academy system into the first-team aged just 17-years-old. Having made his debut for the club in the EFL Trophy back in 2016 he was then given his league debut the following campaign.

He played a total of 16 times for the O’s in League Two, scoring once and assisting three times throughout the season.

After an unsuccessful trial with top flight side Crystal Palace, he joined then-Championship outfit Leeds United in January 2018. He spent a year plying his trade for the youth team at Elland Road and joined Morecambe in the 2019 winter window. However, in his six-month deal he only played twice for the club in the fourth tier.

He signed for Watford that summer and has been a regular fixture in the Hornets U23 team since then. He joined Stockport County on loan in the first half of this season but will now join up with his Woking teammates ahead of their National League game against Wealdstone in midweek.

Woking are currently in 18th position out of a possible 23 in the fifth tier. Alan Dowson’s side are eight points above King’s Lynn in the relegation zone.

He will be looking to make an instant impact and return to Watford after a positive loan spell away from Vicarage Road.