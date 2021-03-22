As recently reported on The72, Rangers are interested in signing Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga on a free this summer.

But following a report from 90 Min, Rangers are also tracking Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza. The Gabon international is the leading scorer in the Turkish Superlig with 18 goals in just 26 games.

However, he is attracting a lot of attention given his goalscoring record. Rangers would have to compete with Premier League heavyweights such as Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Leicester City, as well as Brighton and Hove Albion, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Steven Gerrard’s side would also have to see off competition from rivals Celtic, who have registered a similar interest.

But does this pursuit spell an end to their interest in Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga?

The Democratic Republic of Congo international looks to be nearing the end of his time at the Riverside. In Boro’s last outing away at Millwall, the forward was missing from the match day squad entirely.

Manager Neil Warnock spoke out after the game admitting it was time to give youngsters a chance, with 18-year-old Josh Coburn taking his place on the bench instead.

Given Assombalonga’s output this season of just five goals, Rangers could be looking for a striker who has been more prolific of late. Lets not forget they will be playing in the Champions League next season and they will be hoping to progress in the illustrious competition whilst also attempting to retain their Scottish Premier League title.

Although, with the Middlesbrough forward’s contract up in June, he would be free to leave for no transfer fee. The report states that Hatayspor would be demanding around £8.5 million for Boupendza and this could be a determining factor in who they attempt to sign.

It could also be an option for Rangers to sign both players. It is expected both Jermaine Defoe and Greg Stewart will depart Ibrox at the end of the season, so Gerrard could be in the market for two strikers this upcoming transfer window.