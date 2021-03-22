As reported by London News, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has been full of praise for Millwall’s forwards.

Middlesbrough were defeated 1-0 on Saturday by Millwall with Grant Hall’s own goal the difference on the day. Going into the game, Neil Warnock’s side had won their previous two fixtures against Stoke City and Preston North End respectively.

But following the loss to the Lions, the Boro boss was openly critical of his forwards. In recent weeks he stated that the club would be in the market for ‘two, or even three’ new strikers in the up and coming transfer window.

He went on to praise Millwall’s strikers though, claiming there was a visible gulf in class in that department at the weekend.

“Their forwards ran their socks off,” he said.

“That’s the difference.

“I didn’t see that with us today – we were very poor today. If we play like that we can forget any chance what so ever of getting in the play-offs.

“If you don’t play with any forwards you haven’t got a cat in hell’s chance”

Jed Wallace and Mason Bennett started up top for Millwall on Saturday. The former has scored seven and assisted six, whereas the latter has scored four and assisted two. Although not necessarily prolific, they boast similar records to Middlesbrough’s preferred strike force.

Britt Assombalonga has scored five and registered no assists, Chuba Akpom has scored four and assisted two and Ashley Fletcher has scored just twice and assisted once. However, Fletcher has played significantly less than the aforementioned duo because of a substantial injury which kept him out for the majority of the campaign.

Both Assombalonga and Fletcher will see their contracts come to an end in June and discussions are set to commence at the conclusion of the current season.