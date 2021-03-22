Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is hopeful that both Sam Hutchinson and Liam Shaw could feature in the next game v Watford.

Sheffield Wednesday have two weeks to regather their thoughts in time for the final run-in of the season. They remain in 23rd-place but go into this international break with a six-point gap to safety after their win at Barnsley last time out.

Moore spoke to the club today, outlining his plans for the break and giving an update on Wednesday duo Hutchinson and Shaw.

“It would be nice to get one or two bodies back in there,” he began. “We’ll have a look at Hutch and we will check on Liam Shaw.

“With Sam, he was close but we felt we just needed to give him another two or three days. We didn’t want to risk him and it was the right decision.

“Hopefully they will be fit and well come the Watford game to be part of selection.”

Hutchinson missed the Barnsley win through injury, with Shaw missing out as well.

The 20-year-old midfielder will be playing his last games for the club ahead of his summer move to Celtic, but he could yet play a big part in Wednesdays survival bid.

Hutchinson meanwhile has impressed upon his return to the club. He’s featured 13 times in the Championship since joining in January, and he too will be pivotal in Wednesday’s final nine games of the season.

Watford away is a huge ask for the Owls though – Xisco Munoz’s side currently sit in 2nd-place of the table after a run of five-straight wins in the Championship.

But Wednesday did it against the odds at Barnsley, and so they won’t be written off when they head to Vicarage Road at the start of next month.