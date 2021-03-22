Salford City want to make Gary Bowyer their new manager.

The League Two side are in the hunt for a new boss yet again after sacking Richie Wellens today.

Bowyer, who is 49 years old, is their ‘primary candidate’, according to a report by Lancashire Live.

He is currently in charge of Derby County Under-23’s but could now be handed a new job in the Football League.

Bowyer had spells as a player at Hereford United, Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United before hanging up his boots in 1997.

He has since delved into the coaching world and got his first managerial role at Blackburn Rovers. The Mancunian spent two years in charge of the Lancashire side in the Championship and won 34.7% of games.

Bowyer was sacked by Rovers in 2015 and took a break from the dugout before returning to the game with Blackpool a year later.

He guided the Tangerines to promotion from League Two after his side beat Exeter City at Wembley. The fact he has experience of getting out of the fourth tier may be what has attracted him to Salford.

Bowyer stayed at Bloomfield Road for another season before his last managerial stint at Bradford City.

He spent 11 months at the helm at Valley Parade before being dismissed in February. Bowyer has since worked at Derby but could now be in line for the Salford job.

Would Bowyer be a good appointment by Salford?