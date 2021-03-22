Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Johnson will see his contract at Ewood Park expire at the end of the season.

As it stands, the experienced midfielder is one of many Championship players who could become a free agent at the end of the season.

Johnson put pen to paper on a two-year deal when signing for Blackburn Rovers in the summer of 2019. He joined on a free transfer from Derby County and has remained with the Lancashire outfit ever since.

However, with his contract expiring and a new one yet to be agreed, he could be available for nothing at the end of the season.

When fit, Johnson has maintained a spot in Tony Mowbray’s starting 11 this season. COVID-19 and a hamstring injury have kept the 33-year-old out at times, but Johnson has managed to notch up 27 appearances across all competitions.

In the process, the former Leeds United and Norwich City man has netted three goals. Johnson even filled in at centre-back in a 1-0 loss to Stoke City and a 2-0 win over Birmingham City, displaying his versatility.

Since joining Blackburn, the central midfielder has played 62 times for the club, scoring six goals and laying on two assists.

With the end of the season nearing, it awaits to be seen if Blackburn Rovers look to keep Johnson beyond the end of the season or leave him free to hunt for a new club as a free agent.

Would you keep Johnson or let him go this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

Bradley Johnson - stay or go?