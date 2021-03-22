As per a report from the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are set to send young talent Elkan Baggott on loan to National League side Kings Lynn Town.

The 18-year-old defender is poised for a temporary move away from Portman Road as he looks to continue with his breakthrough into senior football.

Baggott has been in and around the first-team with Ipswich Town this season, making his debut back in December.

Now, reports have emerged claiming the Indonesian starlet is poised for a temporary move away from the Tractor Boys.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Baggott is set to link up with National League side Kings Lynn Town. The Linnets find themselves in a battle for survival and will be hoping the impending arrival of Baggott can help them fend off an immediate return to the National League North.

As it stands, Ian Culverhouse’s side sit in 21st place, two points away from safety. King Lynn are without a win in five games, most recently falling to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Torquay United.

The Indonesian U19 international made his professional debut for Ipswich Town in a 2-0 win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy. Baggott played all 90 minutes, featuring at centre-back.

Now, after featuring as an unused substitute in two League One squads, Baggott will be hoping to impress in a short loan stint with the Linnets.