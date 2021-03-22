Sheffield United have brought ex-Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan in as an U23s coach, making the announcement on their official club website.

Chris Wilder’s surprise departure has forced Sheffield United to reshape their coaching staff in recent weeks.

With former Leeds United and Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom being elevated from U23s manager to first-team manager, the Blades have had to bring two new faces into the coaching staff of their second-string side.

As confirmed on Monday, former Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town boss Graham Coughlan has joined the Blades’ set-up. Alongside ex-Barnet manager Darren Currie, Coughlan will lead the U23s until the end of the season.

The appointment of Coughlan marks his first role since being sacked by Mansfield last October.

The Stags let go of the 46-year-old after around 10 months in charge. Now, he will be overseeing Sheffield United’s top young talents as Heckingbottom leads the senior side.

It will be interesting to see if the Blades look to extend Coughlan’s stay behind the end of this season. With relegation beckoning and uncertainty surrounding the managerial position, it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.

After working as an assistant manager with Southend United and Bristol Rovers, Coughlan landed his first managerial role with the Gas.

The Irishman lasted just short of a month with Rovers, leaving in December 2019 to take charge of Mansfield Town.