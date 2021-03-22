Speaking to the club’s official website, Wolves’ starlet and Sunderland loan man Dion Sanderson has said he sees his future at Molineux amid summer transfer speculation.

The young defender has been in strong form for Sunderland, putting in a host of impressive performances for Lee Johnson’s side.

Sanderson’s form has reportedly attracted transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window. Not only are the Black Cats keen on a permanent deal, but Sheffield United have also been credited with interest.

Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion, Bristol City and Huddersfield Town have also been linked with a summer swoop for Sanderson.

Now, amid the ongoing speculation, Sanderson has opened up on his ambitions and visions for the future.

Speaking with Wolves’ official website, the centre-back has said he sees himself playing in the Premier League. Sanderson reiterated his desire to play for his boyhood club, having notched up one senior appearance so far. Here’s what he had to say:

“If the opportunity to play for Wolves presented itself, I would take it. Wolves have been my boyhood club, and it’s where I see myself in the future.

“I definitely see myself in the Premier League. I just have to keep my standards high for myself— that’s my aspiration and where I want to be.”

Sanderson was in and out of Sunderland’s starting 11 in the first half of the campaign but has become a key player in recent months.

Across all competitions, the defensive prodigy has played 22 times for the Black Cats, netting one goal. Sanderson has started in Sunderland’s nine games, going undefeated in that time.

As it stands, Johnson’s side sit in 3rd place in League One, two points away from the automatic spots and five behind top of the table Hull City.