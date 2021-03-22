Swansea City, AFC Bournemouth ‘eyeing up’ swoop for ex-Norwich City starlet
According to a report from Football Insider, Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth are eyeing up a summer swoop for Kings Lynn Town star Sonny Carey.
The 20-year-old has been putting in thoroughly impressive performances for the National League side over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.
Carey has starred in midfield, featuring in a host of positions. Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has deployed the former Norwich City youngster in central midfield as well as out on the left and right-wing.
READ: Swansea City’s winter swoop for 30-y/o left PL club chiefs asking questions’ of manager
Now, it has been claimed that the Norwich-born youngster is attracting interest from the Championship.
As per a report from Football Insider, both Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth are eyeing up a move for Carey. The youngster is said to be attracting plenty of higher tier interest, with the duo “leading” said chase.
Carey only put pen to paper on a new deal with the Linnets last summer. However, that contract is set to finish at the end of the season (Transfermarkt), opening the door to a move away from the Walks. With the Swans and the Cherries keen, it will be interesting to see if the midfielder is given a shot at the Football League.
READ: AFC Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Stoke City linked playmaker has ‘no regrets’ over European move
Carey spent time with Norwich City earlier in his career, leaving the U18s side in 2018 without breaking into the senior picture.
After a year with Wroxham, the youngster was snapped up by Kings Lynn in 2019. This season, Carey has featured 27 times across all competitions, netting two goals.