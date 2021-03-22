According to a report from Football Insider, Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth are eyeing up a summer swoop for Kings Lynn Town star Sonny Carey.

The 20-year-old has been putting in thoroughly impressive performances for the National League side over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Carey has starred in midfield, featuring in a host of positions. Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse has deployed the former Norwich City youngster in central midfield as well as out on the left and right-wing.

Now, it has been claimed that the Norwich-born youngster is attracting interest from the Championship.

As per a report from Football Insider, both Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth are eyeing up a move for Carey. The youngster is said to be attracting plenty of higher tier interest, with the duo “leading” said chase.

Carey only put pen to paper on a new deal with the Linnets last summer. However, that contract is set to finish at the end of the season (Transfermarkt), opening the door to a move away from the Walks. With the Swans and the Cherries keen, it will be interesting to see if the midfielder is given a shot at the Football League.

Carey spent time with Norwich City earlier in his career, leaving the U18s side in 2018 without breaking into the senior picture.

After a year with Wroxham, the youngster was snapped up by Kings Lynn in 2019. This season, Carey has featured 27 times across all competitions, netting two goals.