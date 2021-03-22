Birmingham City fans have reacted to an insightful almajir.net, which gives an insight into Blues CEO Xuandong Ren.

Birmingham City fans staged a protest against Ren during the defeat at Watford over the weekend, flying a plane over the ground which tailed a message for the Blues chief.

He’s led a hugely contested reign at the club and the report from the well-read Birmingham City website almajir.net includes one segment that has really angered fans.

It explains how Ren was seemingly ‘gloating’ about how he did not expect new manager Lee Bowyer to win his opening game v Reading, predicting a 3-0 win for the Royals.

Bowyer won the game 2-1, cementing his favour among fans.

But Blues fans remain engaged at Ren and today’s report, specifically the section about Bowyer’s opening game v Reading has sparked a mass online vitriol against the club’s hierarchy.

