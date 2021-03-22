Birmingham City fans have reacted to an insightful almajir.net, which gives an insight into Blues CEO Xuandong Ren.

Birmingham City fans staged a protest against Ren during the defeat at Watford over the weekend, flying a plane over the ground which tailed a message for the Blues chief.

He’s led a hugely contested reign at the club and the report from the well-read Birmingham City website almajir.net includes one segment that has really angered fans.

It explains how Ren was seemingly ‘gloating’ about how he did not expect new manager Lee Bowyer to win his opening game v Reading, predicting a 3-0 win for the Royals.

Bowyer won the game 2-1, cementing his favour among fans.

But Blues fans remain engaged at Ren and today’s report, specifically the section about Bowyer’s opening game v Reading has sparked a mass online vitriol against the club’s hierarchy.

See what fans are saying on Twitter:

Need an experienced CEO who understands football from the outside. How anyone can work for this bloke how he gets away with it I don't know. His track record is embarrassment and disaster every year. He will try to undermine BOWYER. Fair play for people protesting. ZHAO KING act! — Gilharry (@Gilharry2) March 22, 2021

Let me show you why Birmingham City have the worst CEO in English football https://t.co/u012UKoxnW pic.twitter.com/SPSDvhdiIY — Mike Egan (@mikeegan97) March 22, 2021

It's literally impossible for a football club to move forwards if it's got somebody as incompetent and petty as Xuandong Ren running it. When will it get into the fans' heads? #bcfc #DongOut https://t.co/zz5sQW91Oq — Mid FC (@MidFC75) March 22, 2021

This paragraph alone shows why #bcfc fans are right to keep calling for that odious clown to be removed from the club. Stubborn, inept and will probably continue to undermine Bowyer whenever he's given the chance. Pathetic bloke. https://t.co/vsCINyoMyl pic.twitter.com/RGMcbyNM9w — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) March 22, 2021

Fantastic as always from Dan. This is unbelievable and further highlights why Ren must go. Only a matter of time before he starts meddling again like he did with @pepclotet if LB isn't his man. Ren needs to be removed now. #renout #dongout #bcfc https://t.co/sOvRHduJxt pic.twitter.com/cb4pBIkfwH — Paul (@Duality_90_) March 22, 2021