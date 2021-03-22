QPR remain ‘keen’ on ex-Brentford man, and current Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard, reports Football League World.

The 27-year-old sees his Huddersfield Town contract expire in the summer. He’s been linked with QPR back in January and he’s an ex-associate of Mark Warburton’s.

During a spell on loan at Brentford from Tottenham Hotspur in the 2014/15 season, Pritchard flourished under Warburton at Griffin Park, scoring 12 goals in 47 Championship appearances as Brentford made the play-offs that season.

But it’s not panned out for him since. He landed at Norwich City in 2016 and spent two-and-a-half seasons there, before joining Huddersfield Town for a reported £11million during the 2017/18 campaign.

The former England U21 man man has since made 63 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers, scoring just three goals.

His involvements have gradually decreased and he now looks destined to leave West Yorkshire, having not impressed at all in his 18 Championship outings this season.

But Warburton could get a tune out of him at QPR. He’s a player he knows well and who prospered under his guidance. Speaking to The Guardian about Pritchard way back in 2015, Warburton said:

I would never speak for a Premier League club or Premier League manager but this is my opinion. I think Alex goes on to grace White Hart Lane. He’s got so much ability and he’s hungry for more. I think he’ll grace the international stage, too.

That’s not been the case. But Pritchard at 27-years-old still has plenty of footballing years ahead of them and in a more direct system at QPR, he could once again match his earlier records and give QPR an added dimension in midfield.