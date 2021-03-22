Coventry City have a decision to make on the future of Kyle McFadzean this summer.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent.

McFadzean, who is 34 years old, joined the Sky Blues in 2019 on a two-year deal after his contract at Burton Albion expired.

He has been a regular for Mark Robins’ side in this campaign and has made 32 appearances in all competitions.

The veteran also helped Coventry gain promotion from League One last season and is a vastly experienced player in the Football League.

He is a useful player to have in and around the dressing room meaning the Championship side may decide to keep him if they can do.

McFadzean started his career on the books at Sheffield United but had to drop into non-league with Alfreton Town as a youngster. He eventually rose into League Two with Crawley Town in 2011.

MK Dons came calling six years ago and he played a key role in their promotion to the Championship in his first year there.

McFadzean then switched to Burton when the Dons were relegated back to League One and he spent three years with the Brewers, making 121 appearances in all competitions.

Coventry snapped him up two years ago and he has since been a regular figure under Robins. However, his long-term future hangs in the balance right now.

