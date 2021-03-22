Birmingham City hold an option to extend Steve Seddon’s contract this summer.

The Blues have a choice to keep him for a further 12 months, as detailed on their official club website when he signed his last deal in July 2019.

Seddon, who is 23 years old, has made just one appearance for the Blues in the Championship this season.

Lee Bowyer has a decision to make on his future this summer with his current contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

Keeping him for another year wouldn’t be a bad move by the Midlands club as he provides more options and depth to their defensive department. However, his future may depend on what league they are playing in next season.

Seddon moved to Birmingham in 2014 having previously spent time on the books at fellow second tier side Reading. He has since made six appearances for the Blues.

The full-back has been loaned out to AFC Wimbledon twice so far in his career, as well as having spells at Stevenage and Portsmouth.

Seddon played 19 times for the Dons earlier this season but was recalled by Birmingham in January.

Bowyer faces a tough task in keeping his new club Birmingham in the Championship this season and saw his side lose 3-0 to Watford last time out. They are back in on 2nd April against Swansea City.

Will Seddon be at Birmingham next season?