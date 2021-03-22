Speaking to Wales Online, former Middlesbrough and Swansea City striker Marvin Emnes has revealed he has had offers from clubs in League One and League Two.

Emnes has not played in England since departing Swansea City back in 2017. Since then he played in Turkey with Akhisar Belediyespor and in the MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps.

But the Dutchman is keen to return to England where he has spent the majority of his footballing career.

Having left his boyhood club Sparta Rotterdam in 2008 he joined Championship side Middlesbrough. He plied his trade on Teesside for a total of six years, playing over 150 times and scoring 31 goals in all competitions.

He joined Swansea initially on loan from Middlesbrough in 2010 before another loan deal to the Swans in 2014. This turned into a permanent deal the following season. He spent three years at the Liberty Stadium, playing just 31 times and scoring three goals.

He is now a free agent after leaving Vancouver Whitecaps three years ago. But the Netherlands U21 international revealed he has had offers from third and fourth tier clubs in England.

“I’ve been in England and had a couple of offers from League One and League Two, the main thing was to get back in the game of playing for a bit and from there just kick on,” he said.

“I’m free now. So don’t be scared to take a risk. Sign me up!”

Emnes didn’t reveal exactly which clubs are keen to offer him a contract, but he will be hoping to get his career back on track having not playing in a couple of seasons. He is only 32-year-old and will likely have a few more years in the game before having to hang up his boots.