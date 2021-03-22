Norwich City’s Ben Gibson looks set to miss the remainder of the season, reports The Athletic’s Michael Bailey.

Gibson, 28, joined Norwich City on loan from Burnley at the start of the season. He’s since made 27 Championship appearances for the Canaries who look good for promotion.

But they’ll have to finish their campaign without Gibson – he was stretchered off during the 1-1 draw v Blackburn Rovers at the weekend with a suspected ankle injury.

Bailey tweeted earlier today:

Ben Gibson update. First scan done. Swelling still really bad so will also see a specialist at the end of the week. Does now sound like he’ll definitely miss the rest of the season & require surgery. But he should also be sorted well b4 preseason starts.#NCFC @TheAthleticUK — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) March 22, 2021

It’s a huge blow for both Gibson and for Norwich – the defender had endured a torrid time at Burnley but found refuge at Carrow Road, having been a huge part of the side that’s stormed the Championship this season.

It;ll leave Daniel Farke with a selection headache going into the final eight games of the season. But a permanent deal could still be on the cards for Gibson – Bailey also reported over the weekend that the move could still go ahead, even despite his injury.

That could yet change depending on the extent of the injury, and how long he’s ruled out for.

Norwich’s draw at home to Blackburn over the weekend brought an end to a nine-game winning streak for Farke’s side. They maintain their lead at the top of the Championship table and with an eight-point gap to Watford in 2nd, and 14 points to Swansea City in 3rd.

They look set to join Burnley in the top flight next season and should Gibson return for that clash, he’ll have a big point to prove against Sean Dyche’s side.