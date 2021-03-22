Middlesbrough are clearly going to be in the market for a striker this summer.

Manager Neil Warnock has previously stated he is unhappy with his Middlesbrough forwards and that will be looking to sign ‘two, or even three’ attackers in the upcoming transfer window.

At present, the Teessiders have Britt Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher and Chuba Akpom as natural number nines. However, given their lack of goalscoring so far this season, Warnock has rotated Yannick Bolasie, Duncan Watmore and Neeskens Kebano in that position too.

Warnock has said they will be looking at the free agent market, but they could also be checking out those available for loan too.

Here are five Premier League strikers who Boro could sign on loan this summer:

1. Michael Obafemi (Southampton)

The youngster has four goals and three assists in just nine starts for the club since making his debut. He is highly rated at the club and won’t be allowed to leave permanently, so a loan deal could seriously boost his confidence and Boro could be the opportunity he craves.

2. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace)

The 27-year-old needs to get his career back on track. He is not being used as regularly as he would like at Palace and may have to drop down a division to get some playing time under his belt. He is the type of striker Warnock likes.

3. Keinan Davis (Aston Villa)

Davis is used in rotation at Villa Park but finds himself down the pecking order behind both Ollie Watkins and Wesley. He could be shipped out on loan upon the latter’s return to full fitness next season.

4. Dan N’Lundulu (Southampton)

N’Lundulu has been given a chance for the Saints this season under Ralph Hassenhuttl, playing 12 times in the first-team. However, if he was regular playing time he may have to be loaned out and Middlesbrough could certainly be an option.

5. Aboubakar Kamara (Fulham)

Currently out on loan in his native France with Dijon, Kamara is clearly seen as surplus to requirements at Craven Cottage. Middlesbrough were linked with the 26-year-old in January but a move failed to materialise. Whether or not he will be allowed to depart will depend on what division Fulham are in next season.