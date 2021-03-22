Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong has come on the radars of all of Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and West Ham – but where is he likely to end up next season?

Armstrong has this season established himself as one of the Football League’s most prolific strikers, scoring 19 goals in 33 outings after netting 16 in the last campaign.

He’s become the centre of transfer speculation with a number of teams having monitored him throughout.

Newcastle United have been linked with a return for the former Magpies striker for several months, with West Ham having been strongly linked at one point in January and Brighton too.

David Moyes is supposedly a fan of Armstrong and watched over him in the Janaury transfer window. But Rovers had then placed a £25million price tag on the striker and it seemingly deterred Moyes.

Now though, TEAMtalk claim that Rovers’ valuation of Armstrong has dropped to around £16million.

The price has come down after a failed Janaury move, and with his contract at Ewood Park out next year. Blackburn won’t want to lose out on too much capital should Armstrong depart – which looks inevitable – and so the price has dropped significantly.

West Ham could quite easily come back into the race, and they were joined by Brighton back in Janaury. Graham Potter’s side have struggled for goals this season were loosely linked with Armstrong, but nothing seems to have moved on from that.

That leaves the Hammers and Newcastle as the supposed front-runners, but it’s Steve Bruce’s side who have the upper-hand.

However, Newcastle have a huge advantage in the chase for the player thanks to a clause in his contract. As part of the deal that took Armstrong to Ewood Park in 2018, Newcastle inserted a 40% sell-on, which can be written off as part of the deal – TEAMtalk.

A lot might sway on which of the three teams avoid Premier League relegation – West Ham are out of that race, but Newcastle and Brighton remain in perilous positions, sitting in 17th and 16th respectively.

Either way, Armstrong looks set to depart Blackburn Rovers in the summer after what’s been a disappointing season under Tony Mowbray, who could also be in the final few months of his time at Ewood Park.