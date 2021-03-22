Former Nottingham Forest and Notts County man Hamza Bencherif has penned a new deal with Non-league outfit Guiseley.

Bencherif, 33, joined the National League North side ahead of the 2019/20 season and today it’s been reported that the Algerian has extended his stay with the club.

He arrived in England back in 2007, penning a deal to join Nottingham Forest’s youth academy from French club Guingamp.

But he’d leave Forest in 2009 having never made a first-team appearance for the club, spending time out on loan with Lincoln City whilst contracted to he club.

He left for Macclesfield Town and would find himself back in Nottingham in 2011, but this time at Notts County. Bencherif made 40 appearances over two seasons at the club and has since become something of a journeyman.

The defender went on to feature for Plymouth Argyle, Lincoln City once more, Wrexham, JS Kabylie in Algeria, Halifax Town, York City and now Guiseley.

Guiseley currently sit in 20th-place of the National League North table. They’ve endured a torrid season in what is the sixth-tier of English football, with Bencherif part of a defence that’s conceded 22 in 15 outings.

His time at either Nottingham club was short-lived and uninspiring. But Forest fans will remember him as an outside name who arrived from Europe, and with it all to prove as a young footballer.

Bencherif’s career hasn’t panned out how he nor Nottingham Forest might’ve wanted it too. But he’s still playing at the age of 33, and he could yet add one or to Football League appearances to his name if things turnaround at Guiseley.