Speaking to Teesside Live after Middlesbrough’s defeat against Millwall, manager Neil Warnock revealed striker Britt Assombalonga was fit enough to play, but was omitted from the squad for other reasons.

A lot has been speculated about the Middlesbrough forward in recent weeks. With Assombalonga nearing the end of his current contract, he would be free to join another club of his choosing for no transfer fee. One club rumoured is Steven Gerrard’s Rangers, although he could be offered a new deal at Middlesbrough before the season’s out.

However, that is looking increasingly unlikely. Last week the Democratic Republic of Congo international was left out of the squad due to a hamstring issue. But this weekend, with Middlesbrough taking on Millwall, Assombalonga was again missing from the match day squad.

When asked if he was still injured, Warnock simply replied, “No”.

He went on to reveal the reason why he was omitted from the side on Saturday afternoon. He stated that ‘it was time’ for youth to be given a chance instead.

“He’s fit enough but I thought it was time to give Josh (Coburn) a bit of experience away from home and I’d always bring Fletch (Ashley Fletcher) on before him at the moment, so he was fit to be selected.”

This suggests Assombalonga is right down in the pecking order when it comes to Warnock choosing his strikers. At present both Fletcher and Chuba Akpom are ahead of him. Whereas Warnock’s comments could also suggest Coburn is ahead of him too.

The forward’s absence from the squad is certainly telling, with the club’s record signing expected to depart the Riverside come the end of the campaign.