Middlesbrough’s 1-0 loss away at Millwall meant they couldn’t extend their winning run to three games.

The defeat sees Middlesbrough drop back down to ninth and they are now six points off the play-offs. There are nine games to play between now and the end of the season.

They will be put to the test in their next three games. They take on Bournemouth, Watford and Barnsley, all of whom reside in the top seven in the table.

One of the main reasons why Boro don’t find themselves in the top six is their lack of goals. They are the fourth-lowest scorers in the top-half and their top scorer is Duncan Watmore with six.

Speaking after their loss to Millwall on Saturday, Warnock launched a tirade against his strikers.

“It was one of the most frustrating afternoons this season,” he said.

“The first half wasn’t acceptable. The forwards were very poor. We’re at Millwall and you’ve got to be determined. You’ve got to at least graft and I didn’t see that at all in the first half.

“I’ve never been as disappointed in the strikers as I was today. I thought they were absolutely non-existent first half. You can’t play without strikers.”

Warnock went on to say that he couldn’t necessarily speak out in the way he wanted.

He took off all of the front three off at half-time. Yannick Bolasie, Djed Spence and Chuba Akpom were all replaced, with Duncan Watmore, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Ashley Fletcher being subbed on.

“I have to bite my tongue a bit but I didn’t see any effort from the three of them.

“But today was unacceptable in the first half. I can’t remember anything sticking up there in the attack.

“Not just the three that I brought off, there could have been two or three others I brought off who I was disappointed in as well.”

Given the upcoming international break, Middlesbrough will have time to work hard on the training ground ahead of their Good Friday clash with Bournemouth.

It will certainly be interesting to see what sort of team Warnock decides to start with against Jonathan Woodgate’s side on April 2nd and whether the likes of Spence, Akpom and Bolasie will be given another chance to impress from the off.