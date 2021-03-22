Sunderland’s Josh Scowen is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The midfielder’s current deal at the Stadium of Light expires this summer and is currently due to become a free agent as it stands.

Scowen, who is 27 years old, joined the Black Cats in January 2020 from QPR.

He has been a key player for the League One side this season and has made 37 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and four assists.

Scowen is a useful player for Lee Johnson to have in his squad and they will be eager to tie him down on a longer contract at some point.

He is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 300 appearances in his career to date.

The tough-tackling midfielder started his career at Wycombe Wanderers and broke into their first-team as a youngster before earning a move to Barnsley in 2015.

Scowen spent two years at Oakwell and played 109 times for the Tykes, helping them gain promotion to the Championship and win the EFL Trophy in 2016 under Paul Heckingbottom.

QPR came calling in 2017 after his deal at Barnsley expired and he stayed in London for two-and-a-half years before Sunderland swooped in. He played 103 games for the Hoops before moving back up north.

Scowen will play a key role in the Black Cats’ push for promotion but his long-term future in the North East is currently up in the air.

Will Scowen be at Sunderland next season?