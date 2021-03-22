Sheffield Wednesday let Kieran Lee leave the club last summer, with the 32-year-old having since joined Bolton Wanderers in League Two.

The former Manchester United youngster spent eight happy seasons at Sheffield Wednesday. He racked up 216 appearances for the club in all competitions, proving himself to be a firm fan favourite by the time of his departure.

His contract was out and having struggled with injury over his last two seasons at the club, the decision was made that Lee would be let go.

Garry Monk was the man in charge at the time, but the decision likely had more to do with owner Dejphon Chansiri and the club’s finances, with Lee supposedly one of the higher-earners during his stay.

He’d go on to spend the first half of this season without a club. But he’s since landed at Bolton Wanderers in League Two and having solidified his place in the starting line-up, he’s now got his first goal for the club.

cheers to #swfc for kieran lee what a player he really is🙌🏼 #bwfc — colbie (@colbiebwfc77) March 20, 2021

Lee scored the equalising goal in Bolton’s 2-1 win at home to Walsall over the weekend. It was his 11th league appearance for the club and Bolton fans have instantly found a new cult hero in the ex-Wednesday man.

It obviously begs the question – why did Sheffield Wednesday let him go? He had to work hard to prove his fitness to Bolton boss Ian Evatt before signing and so it doesn’t seem to be a question of that, and it’s hard to see him taking that big a pay-cut to join Bolton.

Wednesday found themselves running back for Sam Hutchinson in Janaury but Lee was never considered, and one can’t help but feel as though he would’ve played a crucial role in the side this season and that he would be useful should Wednesday drop into League One.

A poor, money-driven decision and with so many players out-of-contract in the next couple of months, expect the Owls to be left ruing some player departures once again.