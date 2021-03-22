Brentford will receive £1 million for each England cap Ollie Watkins makes up to a certain number, according to The Athletic.

The Bees are in line for some more money from their former star and so are Exeter City, who will gather around £150,000 of that sum.

Watkins, who is 25 years old, has been called up to the England squad for the first time by Gareth Southgate after his impressive first season in the Premier League.

Aston Villa forked out £28 million to lure him to the top flight last summer, plus £5 million which Brentford and Exeter will start seeing.

Watkins has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Dean Smith’s side to attract the attention of the Three Lions.

The forward was a huge player for Brentford during his three years on the books there and he scored 49 goals in 167 games for the Bees.

He helped Thomas Frank’s side reach the Championship Play-Off final last season.

Watkins rose up through the youth ranks of Exeter City and went on to score 26 goals in 78 games to earn his move up the leagues to Brentford.

He is linking up with England today and it will be interesting to see if Southgate plays him in their upcoming games.

Brentford and Exeter will be delighted to see him called up and will be hoping he gets to make an appearance or two.