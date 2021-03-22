Hull City hold an option to extend Alfie Jones’ contract by a further 12 months.

The Tigers have the choice to keep him for another season this summer, as detailed on their official club website when he joined in September last year.

Jones, who is 23 years old, has impressed for Grant McCann’s side since his move to the KCOM Stadium on a free transfer.

He has made 30 appearances in all competitions and many of their fans will want to see him stick around for longer than the initial one-year deal he signed.

Jones has played a key role in the Tigers’ side who have risen to the top of the League One table and he will play a key role between now and the end of the season.

He has proven to be a useful player to have in the squad as he can play in either defence or midfield.

The Bristol-born man rose up through the youth ranks of Southampton but never made a senior appearance for the Saints.

Jones had a loan spell in Scotland at St Mirren to gain experience before moving to League One with Gillingham last season. He made 30 appearances for the Gills on loan before leaving Southampton on a permanent basis to join Hull in the last summer transfer window.

The Tigers can keep him for another year which will be good news to their supporters.

Have you been impressed with Jones, Hull fans?