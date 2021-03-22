QPR full-back Todd Kane is the talk of Twitter right now – but why?

The 27-year-old often finds himself the talk of QPR Twitter. Whether it be for a poor performance or for a surprisingly good one, his name seems to crop up all the time among QPR fans.

But now, he’s caused a stir after a video was released of him saying that he was ‘better’ than fellow Rs right-back Osman Kakay.

For anyone who hasn’t seen it.

KanevKakay

A very stupid comment in a team sport. Regardless what you think you should never criticise or disrespect a fellow player. #QPR pic.twitter.com/HEmdCwBOaE — ♦️GARO♦️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇲🇨🇾 (@KebabGazz) March 20, 2021

It’s sparked a strong reaction from QPR fans – many of them are venting their anger at Kane and reminding him that he’s still just a squad player in West London.

On the other hand, some fans have defended Kane, claiming that it’s just ‘friendly competition’.

It’s a strange situation to be in but for Kane, the sad reality is that he’s probably seen so much criticism directed towards him in the past that he likely doesn’t bother looking at social media comments about him anymore.

See what these QPR fans are saying about Kane after the footage regarding Kakay came out:

Does anyone disagree with the statement that Todd Kane is better than Kakay 🤷‍♂️ seems blown out of all proportion the overreaction personally — Adam Parkes (@superhoop1882) March 21, 2021

Todd Kane is an absolute disgrace. Deserves everything he gets — Charlie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@cpfcharlie0) March 21, 2021

The Fans abusing todd Kane for that comment is embarrassing, just a bit of friendly competition in my eyes. — james mould (@jamesmould_) March 21, 2021

The Todd Kane comments are disappointing. Criticism of him was justified BUT When he’s done ok in parts of a game the plaudits have been massive – it’s QPR fans going over the top to give him a boost. He now reminds me of the dross recruited by Hughes. Money 1st Club 2nd for him. — Wooley_j (@wooley_j) March 21, 2021

Todd Kane. Absolutely needs to be made an example of honestly. If the club are going to pride themselves on developing young players you cannot have allegedly senior players disrespecting them. Average player, works hard, arrogant beyond his level. #QPR — Ben Tew (@Ben_Tew) March 21, 2021

Good morning to everyone except Todd Kane — Dan (@DanielMackenz18) March 21, 2021