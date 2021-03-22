QPR full-back Todd Kane is the talk of Twitter right now – but why?

The 27-year-old often finds himself the talk of QPR Twitter. Whether it be for a poor performance or for a surprisingly good one, his name seems to crop up all the time among QPR fans.

But now, he’s caused a stir after a video was released of him saying that he was ‘better’ than fellow Rs right-back Osman Kakay.

It’s sparked a strong reaction from QPR fans – many of them are venting their anger at Kane and reminding him that he’s still just a squad player in West London.

On the other hand, some fans have defended Kane, claiming that it’s just ‘friendly competition’.

It’s a strange situation to be in but for Kane, the sad reality is that he’s probably seen so much criticism directed towards him in the past that he likely doesn’t bother looking at social media comments about him anymore.

See what these QPR fans are saying about Kane after the footage regarding Kakay came out: