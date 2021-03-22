Nottingham Forest hold an option to extend goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo’s contract.

The Reds have a choice to keep him for a further 12 months, as detailed in a report by The Athletic late last week.

Diallo, who is 28 years old, joined the Reds in September last year having spent last season with Turkish side Gençlerbirliği.

He is yet to make an appearance for the Championship outfit and they have a decision to make on his future at the City Ground.

Diallo provides competition and cover in the goalkeeping department which is useful, but could he fancy leaving to get more game time elsewhere?

The Senegal international started his senior career in France with Rennes and broke into their first-team as a youngster in Ligue 1, making 32 appearances altogether.

He also had two separate loan spells away in Ligue 2 at Le Havre to gain experience.

Diallo cut ties with Rennes in 2019 and joined Gençlerbirliği before moving to England but his future at Forest hangs in the balance right now.

His chances of getting opportunities under Chris Hughton are slim and he has even found himself playing for their Under-23’s this term.

Diallo provides some decent cover for Brice Sambe and Jordan Smith and they have the option to keep him around for next season. It will be interesting to see what they decide to do with him.

Should Forest keep Diallo?