Football reporter Alan Biggs has hailed Alex Neil for his time at Preston North End and suggested that ‘we haven’t heard the last’ of the Scot.

Neil left Preston yesterday after nearly four-years at the helm. He’s had highs and lows in the Deepdale dugout, coming closest to promotion with a 7th-place finish in the 2017/18 season.

Last season saw his side occupy the final play-off spot for much of it, before tailing off in the second-half of the season and subsequently struggling in this campaign.

He leaves the club in 16th-place of the Championship table and on the back of three-straight defeats – winless in five. But Biggs reckons Neil won’t be out of the game for long:

Pushing 400 games as a manager & yet to reach the age of 40 … surviving nearly 4 full seasons in charge of a Championship club … safe to say we haven’t heard the last of Alex Neil. https://t.co/kmGX5kQP1Z — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) March 21, 2021

In fact, Neil is already favourite to take over at Aberdeen. They saw Derek McInnes leave earlier in the month and Neil is supposedly the bookies’ favourite to head back up to Scotland and take over the club.

It’d be a quick-fix for Neil after so many years at Preston, and Aberdeen would likely be expecting him to take the reigns long-term up there after several years of McInnes at Pittrodie.

As for Preston, Lancashire Evening Post reporter Dave Seddon backed the club to appoint Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth last night, in what looks like an increasingly likely appointment.

It could be a shrewd move to bring in Ainsworth but after the season he’s endured with Wycombe, does it really show his Championship credentials? Or should Preston look for someone with a bit more second-tier experience to their name?