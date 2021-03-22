Adam Matthews is out of contract at Charlton Athletic at the end of the season.

The right-back re-joined the Addicks last October on a deal until the end of the campaign, as detailed on their official club website when he signed.

Matthews, who is 29 years old, has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the League One side this term.

He gives Charlton more depth and options in their defensive department but they have a decision to make on his long-term future at the club this summer.

Matthews is an experienced defender and is a useful player for Nigel Adkins to have in and around his squad.

The Wales international first joined Charlton last season and played 29 times for them as they were relegated from the Championship.

He started his career at Cardiff City and broke into their first-team as a youngster before Celtic came calling in 2011. He went onto make 150 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions, winning the Scottish Premiership four times.

Matthews then linked up with Sunderland spent four years on the books at the Stadium of Light, one of which he spent on loan at Bristol City.

He was released by the Black Cats in 2019 and has since found a home at the Valley. However, he has entered the final few months of his contract now and his future hangs in the balance for now.

