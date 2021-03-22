As it stands, Millwall striker Matt Smith will become a free agent at the end of the season, with his contract at The Den expiring this summer.

The 31-year-old striker is one of many Championship players who could become free agents this summer.

Millwall sealed the signing of Smith in the summer of 2019, bringing the experienced attacker in on a two-year deal. Switching from Championship rivals QPR, the former Fulham man joined for an undisclosed fee and has become a mainstay in the side since.

Smith has remained coy on his future with Millwall so far. He said last month that he is staying focused on the task at hand, saying he is not thinking about a new deal just yet.

However, Smith is now set for a stint on the sidelines. The striker has been forced out of the side with a broken foot, becoming the latest man on the injury list at The Den.

With injury keeping him out and his contract expiring, it will be interesting to see how Smith’s future with Millwall pans out over the coming months.

Prior to the injury, Smith played 34 times for Millwall during the 2020/21 campaign. In the process, the former Fulham and Leeds United man has netted five goals, laying on three assists.

22 of his 29 Championship appearances have come off the bench, with Mason Bennett, Tom Bradshaw and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson all competing for a starting spot.

