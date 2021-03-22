Luton Town are at risk of losing former Barnsley playmaker George Moncur for nothing this summer, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Alongside a host of other Championship players, the attacking midfielder could become a free agent at the end of the season.

Moncur signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Luton Town in January 2019, making the move to Kenilworth Road from Barnsley. Since then, the playmaker has not signed an extension and now, the original deal is nearing an end.

As it stands, the 27-year-old midfielder will become a free agent at the end of the season. Moncur is yet to have put pen to paper on a deal with the Hatters and question marks surround his future with the club.

It will be interesting to see if Nathan Jones’ side look to extend Moncur’s stay beyond this season.

The Swindon-born playmaker has seen his involvement limited over the course of the 2020/21 campaign. His game time has been sparse, playing 21 times across all competitions. In the process, Moncur has netted three times, playing in central midfield as well as on the wing.

Moncur has not featured for Jones’ side in the last three games. He was an unused substitute in a 2-0 win over Coventry City, missing out on the squad completely against Preston North End and Swansea City.

