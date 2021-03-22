Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has revealed Leeds United starlet Ryan Edmondson was left out of the starting 11 vs Crewe Alexandra due to off-pitch matters.

Edmondson has spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Northampton Town, coming in to bolster their attacking ranks after half a season in Scotland with Aberdeen.

The Leeds United starlet has featured frequently for the Cobblers since completing the move. 11 of his 15 League One appearances have been from the start. with his fourth substitute appearance coming in a 1-0 loss to Crewe Alexandra at the weekend.

Edmondson, who is still on the hunt for his first goal for Northampton Town, came on for the last 18 minutes.

Now, caretaker manager Jon Brady has provided an insight into the decision to drop the Leeds United loan man to the bench.

Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, Brady has said the young striker is having a “very tough time personally”. Here’s what he had to say:

“Edmo’s played five or six games in a row and he’s worked very hard but off the pitch he’s having a very tough time personally with a few things.

“We have tried to manage that but I felt he needed to come out and a have a rest to refresh.”

In Edmondson’s absence, Sam Hoskins started up front for the Cobblers. Mark Marshall and Mickel Miller featured on the wings, with the latter making way for the loan man in the second half.

Edmondson will be hoping to return to the starting 11 as Northampton battle to maintain their League One status. Brady’s men sit in 22nd place, one point away from safety with 10 games left.