According to a report from Football Insider, Swansea City’s January swoop for Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane left the club’s chiefs asking questions of manager Dean Smith.

The 30-year-old midfielder’s involvement during the first half of the campaign prompted him to leave Villa Park on loan in the January transfer window.

Conor Hourihane was snapped up by Swansea City, coming in to bolster Steve Cooper’s midfield ranks. Since then, the Aston Villa ace has played an important role in the middle of the park for the Swans.

Hourihane has chipped in with five goals and one assist in 13 Championship games so far. Featuring in attacking midfield and central midfield, the Irishman has been a mainstay in the side as Cooper and co look to return to the Premier League.

Now, an update on Hourihane’s move to the Liberty Stadium has been revealed.

As per Football Insider, Villa manager Dean Smith’s decision to sanction the loan switch left the club’s chiefs ‘asking questions’. The report states Hourihane’s Swansea move has been a “growing bone of contention” between the board and the manager.

Hourihane had only made four Premier League appearances prior to his January loan switch. However, the Villains have struggled without Jack Grealish’s creativity, a problem Hourihane could have been able to solve.

With the former Barnsley star’s contract up this summer, it will be interesting to see how Hourihane’s situation pans out.

A move away would bring an end to the midfielder’s four years with Aston Villa. He joined the club in January 2017, coming in after thoroughly impressing in his time at Oakwell.