As revealed by Jeorge Bird, 18-year-old attacker Luke Plange has been pictured putting pen to paper on a deal with Derby County.

The Arsenal youngster has been subject of interest from the Championship in recent weeks. Plange has been on the lookout for a new club with his Gunners deal expiring at the end of the season.

QPR moved to bring the 18-year-old in on trial, casting their eye over the prodigy ahead of a potential swoop.

Now, it has been revealed that Plange has linked up with a Championship side. However, it is not the Rs who have moved to bring the Arsenal starlet in.

As revealed by Jeorge Bird, Derby County have secured the signing of the forward. The report includes a picture showing Plange putting pen to paper on a contract with the Rams having spent a stint on trial with the club.

The report writes that Arsenal opted against offering the youngster a professional contract at the Emirates. The decision opened the door for Plange to search for a new place to continue his development, now linking up with Derby.

Plange has spent his entire career to date on the books with Arsenal.

In his time with the North London club, the youngster has scored seven goals in 23 games for the club’s U18s side, chipping in with one assist.