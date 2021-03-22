Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes has highlighted his current joy at being back involved at the club, having continued his scoring form at the weekend.

At the start of the season, a scenario in which Rhodes was banging in goals to give Sheffield Wednesday a chance of Championship survival would’ve been deemed impalpable.

But here we are – Rhodes’ brace v Barnsley at the weekend gave Darren Moore his first win as Wednesday boss, and the Owls’ first in eight Championship fixtures to close the gap to safety to six points.

The task remains very much unfinished. But for Rhodes, he’s arguably coming into the best form of Wednesday career right at the very end of it – he’s out-of-contract in the summer, and whether he’ll stay or not remains anyone’s guess.

But speaking to Sheffield Star after the win at Barnsley, Rhodes commented on his current involvements in the side, saying:

“I’m just enjoying every minute of it. I feel like I’m playing football with a smile on my face, really enjoying it and whatever team the manager picks, I will try my all in each and every minute I get.”

Fewer Wednesday players have faced as much consistent criticism as Rhodes. Since joining in the 2016/17 season, he’s struggled under various managers and who’ve deployed him in various roles, but now under Moore he seems to be finding his footing.

His best scoring season for the Owls was in the 2017/18 campaign where he netted five in the Championship – he has six in the league this season, with five of those coming in his last 12 outings.

With relegation still looming, more and more Wednesday fans are pinning their hopes of survival on the 31-year-old and after the win at Oakwell, Moore may well be doing the same.

Either way, Rhodes coming into scoring form after three-and-a-half seasons of lows and even lower lows is a story that fans can appreciate.