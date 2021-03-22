QPR boss Mark Warburton has made clear his desire to make Sam Field’s loan from West Brom permanent in the summer.

QPR welcomed a quartet of players in on loan during the January transfer window. Field was one of two to come from West Brom with Charlie Austin also making the move, and with both having had positive impacts since joining.

Field, 22, quickly worked his way back to match fitness after his arrival and would come off the bench score on his debut in the 2-1 win v Brentford last month.

He’s now made 10 Championship appearances for QPR. Having thoroughly impressed both Warburton and the fans, it seems QPR will look into triggering an option-to-buy in Field’s loan deal with a year left on his Baggies contract:

“I would be very keen and I know he is really enjoying his football here,” Warburton said of Field to West London Sport.

“He’s settled very well into the squad. He can play at centre-half in a two or a three and, as he has shown, in midfield. He’s six foot two, has that physicality you need, so he ticks a lot of boxes for us.

“I have been delighted with his contribution. I know he is enjoying his football and being around the squad. They have embraced him as a personality, so so far so good.”

Field is one of a few deals that QPR could pursue in the summer. They’ll likely be interested in taking on Austin on a permanent basis and Jordy de Wijs who’s also impressed, and whose deal has a view-to-buy from Hull City.

Stefan Johansen is another – he’s been a blessing in the middle of the pitch and alongside Field, the two make for a very solid midfield pairing. Johansen’s deal does not have an option to buy, but the Fulham man has hinted at making his stay permanent.

There’s still nine games of the season remaining though, and Field will have to impress up until May to earn himself a permanent move to QPR.