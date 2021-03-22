A string of bad results only keeps you in the job for so long as a football manager.

That was the case with Alex Neil at Preston. Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Luton Town was the Lilywhites third loss in a row.

That was Preston’s fourth loss in five games and it proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back. Neil’s departure from the club was announced earlier Sunday,

Neil leaves Preston – time to move on

Alex Neil was at Deepdale for nearly four years – joining the club in early July 2017. He leaves after 191 games in charge.

On their day, Preston are a handful and have proved that they can mix it with the best sides in the Sky Bet Championship.

However, Preston and Neil have been somewhat hamstrung with key players leaving the club. Ben Preston, Darnell Fisher and Ben Davies all left in late January for Bournemouth, Middlesbrough and Liverpool respectively.

With this departure from the Lancashire club, the Lilywhites will be looking for a replacement.

A side story to this is that departing managers are often linked to vacancies elsewhere. That is happening here with Neil.

No sooner than he is out of one job at Preston than he is being discussed by some as being linked to the vacancy at Celtic.

This noise is merely echoing reports of links previously with the job at Celtic Park when Neil was still in charge at Deepdale.

Indeed, Glasgow Times reporter Mark Hendry writes that Celtic are “on high alert” what with Neil’s departure from Preston North End.

Neil departure sparks talk of Celtic opening

With Alex Neil walking away from Deepdale, it hasn’t taken Bhoys fans and other voices long to respond to the links between him to the Celtic Park job.

Here is a selection of some of the things currently being said:

Alex Neil will be next linked with Celtic job , we are wanting caviar but will end up with a pot noodle — ObiwanCanblowme (@rp_mcmurphy1980) March 21, 2021

Alex Neil has left his job as Preston manager. Still highly thought of by the Celtic hierarchy. — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) March 21, 2021

Alex Neil new bookies fav yet? — Celtic_Bhoy1888 (@bhoy1888_celtic) March 21, 2021

Just seen Alex Neil has been sacked at Preston. He’s on the way to Celtic park — Jonathan (@djdoddie88) March 21, 2021

That'll be Alex Neil favourite for the celtic job — Scott (@scottl1872) March 21, 2021

It was bad enough first time. Don’t make it worse. Alex Neil just got sacked by bloody Preston. How on Earth is he fit for the Celtic job? — bashibazouk (@scottorandojin) March 21, 2021

Alex Neil leaves Preston wonder if Celtic go for him, knowing our board no compensation to pay so it’s a cheap option as per usual 🍀🍀🍀🍀 — Jimmy love (@jimthetim36) March 21, 2021

Verdict

Of course, there is nothing substantial to tie Alex Neil to the Celtic job. It’s like anything when it comes to a manager as well-respected as Neil is.

Managers of his ilk, who have shown themselves well at a level as hard as the Championship is, will always be in demand.

The question remains, however, as to whether Celtic are willing to take a chance on Neil who is leaving a side in 17th place in the Sky Bet Championship bearing in mind they will be in Europe next season.