Scouts from Manchester United and Newcastle United have watched Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Toby Savin.

The Sun is reporting that the young stopper is attracting interest from the Premier League right now.

Savin, who is 19 years old, has broken into Accrington’s first-team in League One this season and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He has made 24 appearances in all competitions for John Coleman’s side in this campaign, keeping seven clean sheets.

Stanley have him tied down on a contract until 2023 but could face a battle to keep hold of him.

The ‘keeper had spells in the academies at Southport, Wigan Athletic, Everton and Crewe Alexandra before linking up with Accrington in 2017.

He signed his first professional deal with the North West side in June 2019 and was handed his senior debut a few months later in an EFL Trophy fixture against Fleetwood Town.

Savin was loaned out to non-league side Stalybridge Celtic last term to gain some experience before returning to Accrington in January last year.

He was handed his debut by league debut by Coleman against Peterborough United earlier this season and has since become their number one.

His performances has attracted the attention of Manchester United and Newcastle United and it will be interesting to see if either of them make a move for him down the line.