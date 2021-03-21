Alex Neil brought down the curtain on a near-45 month time in charge of Preston North End this afternoon.

📝 Club Statement: Alex Neil Preston North End Football Club can confirm that it has today parted with the services of its Manager, Alex Neil. ➡️ https://t.co/DdQ1hMeOdB#pnefc pic.twitter.com/k7eNzoNpxf — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) March 21, 2021

The club website published a brief statement that confirmed the news of Neil’s departure.

It contained news that he was leaving “with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.” It also announced that Frankie McAvoy will take over for the final eight games of the 2020/21 campaign.

Neil walks away as results continue to slump

Neil left the Lancashire club after 191 games in charge. He arrived at Deepdale in early July 2017 – joining the Lilywhites after a two-year spell at Norwich City.

He leaves after yesterday’s 1-0 loss to Luton Town. It was their third, consecutive loss and fourth in their last five games.

Managers in football are always at the mercy of the results they can tease out of their sides. That much was true here and has no doubt contributed to a parting of ways that has been mutual.

Lilywhites fans comment at Neil leaving

News such as this is always bound to create a reaction. Here is a selection of comments that some Preston North End fans are saying at the moment:

Absolutely gutted for AN. not all his fault. This club needs to seriously look at itself, how it mugsfabs off year after year. Promising AN the oral to not go to West Brom then shafting him good and proper. All the best going forward gaffer #pnefc — Ollie (@Ollie87040600) March 21, 2021

It’s now time for the players to step up and earn their corn. Nice One. #pnefc — Worthington (@Worthington_PNE) March 21, 2021

Our fans better be careful what they wish for, sack the manager and put some nobody in charge till end of the season, should of waited till summer and then made a decision as we was never going down with Neil but now I really fear we could, look at Ipswich and many others #pnefc — ⚽️ Mudge 🌹 (@mj2809) March 21, 2021

Sad but inevitable , been in a spiral of decline for 18 months now. Fabulous first two years and wish AN all the best. There are others at the club who also carry responsibility #pnefc https://t.co/L0eK3g8wJu — Cath Owston (@CathOwst) March 21, 2021

Farewell, then, Alex Neil. It's not exactly clear what more you could have done, but as we stumble through life, so little is truly clear isn't it? @pnefc — John Aizlewood (@aizlewood1) March 21, 2021

I’m sorry Peter but I think a ‘revolution’ is EXACTLY what is needed starting with you! #pnefc pic.twitter.com/ts3nMiah0l — Thomas Harrison (@TomHarrisonLaw) March 21, 2021

Not all Preston fans agree, though. Some are glad that Alex Neil has left the building:

About bloody time — W23PNE (@kscott706) March 21, 2021

About time! Let's hope for a massive change and get some positivity back. — Ian Wray (@nuttywray) March 21, 2021

