Alex Neil brought down the curtain on a  near-45 month time in charge of Preston North End this afternoon.

The club website published a brief statement that confirmed the news of Neil’s departure.

It contained news that he was leaving “with our thanks and very best wishes for the future.” It also announced that Frankie McAvoy will take over for the final eight games of the 2020/21 campaign.

Neil walks away as results continue to slump

Neil left the Lancashire club after 191 games in charge. He arrived at Deepdale in early July 2017 – joining the Lilywhites after a two-year spell at Norwich City.

He leaves after yesterday’s 1-0 loss to Luton Town. It was their third, consecutive loss and fourth in their last five games.

Managers in football are always at the mercy of the results they can tease out of their sides. That much was true here and has no doubt contributed to a parting of ways that has been mutual.

Lilywhites fans comment at Neil leaving

News such as this is always bound to create a reaction. Here is a selection of comments that some Preston North End fans are saying at the moment:

Not all Preston fans agree, though. Some are glad that Alex Neil has left the building:

