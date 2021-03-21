Preston North End have parted company with Alex Neil, as announced by their official club website.

Frankie McAvoy will take over until the end of the season and will work with Steve Thompson, Mike Pollitt and Paul Gallagher.

Here are five long-term candidates for the job –

Derek McInnes

He has recently left his role at Aberdeen and could fancy another crack at English football. The Scotsman spent eight years in charge of the Dons and will be weighing up his next move in the game. He managed Bristol City during the 2012/13 campaign.

Read: Burnley man linked with Preston North End due to become free agent this summer

Chris Wilder

The 53-year-old would be ideal for the Lancashire side and is available now after leaving Sheffield United. Wilder may have reservations over dropping back down into the Championship but he should certainly be on the Lilywhites’ radar.

Mark Hughes

The former Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, QPR, Fulham, Stoke City and Southampton boss is believed to be eyeing a return to the dugout and is a decent option for Preston.

Read: Former Preston North End boss linked with Aberdeen job

Garry Monk

He was sacked by fellow second tier Sheffield Wednesday last year and will be considering his next move. The former defender has previously managed the likes of Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

Slavisa Jokanovic

The Serbian boss knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League having guided both Watford and Fulham out of this division. He is currently manager of Qatar club Al-Gharafa.

Sad to see Neil go, Preston fans?